Delhi: Rs 15-crore project to improve stretch from AIIMS to Ashram

Delhi Deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia (Express photo: Praveen Khanna/File) Delhi Deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia (Express photo: Praveen Khanna/File)

The Delhi government Monday approved a project aimed at strengthening the five-km Ring Road stretch between AIIMS and Ashram. The project is estimated to cost Rs 15 crore, said officials.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Expenditure-Finance Committee (EFC), chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. “Chaired Expenditure-Finance committee (EFC) meeting today (Monday). Important decision includes approval of project to strengthen Ring road from AIIMS to Ashram costing Rs 15 crore,” Sisodia tweeted.

As per officials of the Delhi government’s Public Works Departments, which will carry out the work, the project will involve resurfacing the stretch. “The last time the stretch was resurfaced was in 2007. Once the road is laid again, it will not require resurfacing for another 10 years. It is one of the most key road transit points in the city and sees maximum movement of commuters. Moreover, with AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital on the route, it is of more importance,” an official said.

Explaining the need for the project, a PWD official said, “These repairs improve long-term condition of the roads. This means that we don’t have to make smaller wear and tear repairs, such as filling in potholes.”

