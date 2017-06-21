Rs 140 crore for CCTV cameras in 6,350 city buses

CCTV cameras were introduced in 200 DTC buses as a pilot project (File Photo) CCTV cameras were introduced in 200 DTC buses as a pilot project (File Photo)

The Delhi Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, approved the installation of CCTV cameras in 6,350 DTC and cluster buses from the Nirbhaya Fund, officials said.

“The Cabinet approved the Transport Department’s proposal to authorise the DTC to call tenders and sign the agreement for installation of CCTV cameras in 6,350 DTC and cluster buses, utilising the Nirbhaya Fund, to be provided by the central government,” said an official, adding that the estimated cost of the project would be Rs 140 crore.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “Delhi Cabinet has taken an important decision towards safe and secure environment for the public, especially women. This measure would impart a feeling of security to women using public transport.”

The DTC will appoint a bid process manager through an open tender enquiry, said an official, adding that the “objective of this decision is to instill a sense of security in the minds of women commuters and to ensure their safe travel in public service buses”.

Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had previously recommended detailed specifications for CCTV cameras under the project — National Level Vehicle Security and Tracking System — and officials said that the specifications of these proposed CCTV cameras would be either equivalent or higher.

Previously, in his first budget speech as FM for the financial year 2015-16, Manish Sisodia had proposed installation of CCTV cameras in all DTC and cluster buses in the national capital. This was followed by the Delhi government’s direction to the DTC for the installation of CCTV cameras in 200 buses on a pilot basis, which were installed in buses of Sarojini Nagar and Rajghat us depots, officials said. Each of these buses have three CCTV cameras and 15-day data is maintained.

