Rs 10 meals at Gurgaon canteen

The first of two canteens planned for Gurgaon under the Antyodaya Aahar Yojana, offering a full meal at a subsidised rate of Rs 10, was inaugurated on Saturday by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar via video-conferencing.

“People who come to this canteen will receive a filling meal at Rs 10. This will especially benefit the poor, with the meal being worth a total of 1,150 calories… Each plate of food actually costs Rs 20, of which Rs 10 will be paid by the state government and the rest by the beneficiary,” Khattar said.

The canteen is located at a night shelter in Bhim Nagar and can accommodate up to 100 people at a time. Similar facilities were simultaneously inaugurated at Faridabad, Hisar, and Yamunanagar.

