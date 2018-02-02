Row over parking: Protest at Rohini court after judge and staffer argue, police called in

At the protest by staffers from Rohini, Tis Hazari courts on Thursday. Express At the protest by staffers from Rohini, Tis Hazari courts on Thursday. Express

Around 100 staffers from Rohini and Tis Hazari courts staged a protest on the Rohini court premises after an ahlmad (record keeper) was detained following a heated argument with a civil judge on Thursday morning. The argument took place in the parking lot near Rohini Court’s gate number 2, which is reserved for judges. According to Rohini court media coordinator, lawyer Sanjeev Kumar Ojha, ahlmad Rakesh was parking his car in the area reserved for judges.

“He parked his vehicle and a judge raised an objection. As he started reversing the car, Additional Civil Judge Sunil Kumar entered the lot from behind, and also raised an objection. An argument ensued and judge Kumar questioned him for parking there.

Rakesh retorted, which irked the judge, and he made a PCR call,” said Ojha. Ojha said police detained Rakesh around 10.30 am and allowed him to go only after 1.30 pm. Rakesh then shared his grievances with staffers at Rohini and Tis Hazari courts, and a call for a strike was issued.

“As news spread, court staffers such as ahlmads, stenographers and readers from Tis Hazari and Rohini courts gathered. They protested inside Rohini court premises, demanding that their complaint be handed over to a committee.”

Ojha said the District and Sessions Judge (headquarters) Talwant Singh had to rush to pacify the situation. “He arrived around 3.30 pm and referred the complaint of the employees to the grievances committee, following which the strike was called off. Court functioning began at 4 pm,” Ojha said.

A judge posted at Rohini court said, “Staffers are key to the day-to-day functioning… the matter was resolved amicably.” DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said, “We received a call that two parties had entered into an heated exchange. The matter was later resolved. We have not received any complaint and there was no arrest.”

