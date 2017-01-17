Rohith Vemula death anniversary: InUth journalists, students roughed up as police crack down on Insaaf March

Police beating up protesters in New Delhi. (Express photo) Police beating up protesters in New Delhi. (Express photo)

Two journalists working for InUth.com, a youth site of the Indian Express group, were roughed up by the police as they covered a protest march at Mandi House to mark the first death anniversary of Rohith Vemula. The All India Students Association (AISA) had organised protest marches in Delhi and Kolkata. Rohit Vemula, a PhD student at Hyderabad University, had ended his life alleging victimisation by the varsity authorities.

“Even though I kept shouting that I’m a journalist, the cops dragged me to the police van, kicking me at the same time. They also dragged my female colleague to the bus,” said Saptaparno Ghosh, a journalist working with InUth.

Hyderabad: Rohith Vemula’s mother and other protesters detained by police during a protest on first death anniversary of Rohith Vemula pic.twitter.com/PSvTiLniZo — ANI (@ANI_news) January 17, 2017

The other journalist, Zainab Ahmed, said she was let off after she showed her card, but Ghosh was stuck in the bus for a while and released a bit further away. The journalists said that their mobile phones and other equipment were also destroyed by the police. Ghosh said he was targetted when the police saw him shoot activist Umar Khalid being detained.

“In the last one year the Modi government not only ignored the demand for a Rohith Act to make caste based discrimination in universities a cognisable offence,” said a release by Sucheta De and Sandeep Saurav of AISA.

“Hundreds of paramilitary forces were deployed at Mandi House to unleash violence on those who participated in Insaaf March in Delhi today. JNUSU president Mohit along with other activists were brutally thrashed,” the release said, claiming that the March in Kolkata also faced similar violence from the police.

