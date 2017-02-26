Rohini: Three-year-old twins ‘fall’ into washing machine, drown; mother says stepped out to buy detergent

WITHIN A gap of six minutes, a family lost their twin sons who allegedly drowned in a washing machine in Rohini district’s Avantika area Saturday afternoon. According to police, the children, aged three, were playing near the washing machine when their mother stepped out to buy detergent. When she returned a few minutes later, the boys were nowhere to be found. The family frantically searched the house for their children and even lodged a missing persons’ complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) M N Tiwari said it was the father who eventually discovered their bodies inside the washing machine.

“At 1.10 pm, the family had just called PCR to file a complaint that their children were missing, when the father found them. They were immediately rushed to hospital but the children could not be revived. The family then took them to Jaipur Golden Hospital, where doctors declared them dead,” he said.

Police sources said the mother had filled water in the washing machine and kept a heap of clothes beside it.

“Prima facie, it appears the children climbed on top of the clothes to peer inside the washing machine and accidentally fell in. The father said he found them upside down in the machine. No bloodstains were found at the spot,” police said.

DCP Tiwari said a police team inspected the house and found that the machine was filled with around 15 litres of water. No foul play is suspected in the case, he said.

Police said inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, after which they were handed over to the family.