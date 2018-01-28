Rohini post office ransacked, staffer beaten to death with bat: Delhi cops

Sushil Kumar, 59, was found dead on the premises by an employee on Saturday morning. (Express Photo/Gajendra Yadav) Sushil Kumar, 59, was found dead on the premises by an employee on Saturday morning. (Express Photo/Gajendra Yadav)

A 59-year-old staffer posted at Rohini’s Sector 7 post office was murdered during a robbery on Friday night. According to police, Sushil Kumar was hit on the head with a cricket bat before being tied up and gagged. His body was found on Saturday morning by a post office employee who then made a PCR call. Police said Kumar was a ‘multi-tasking staffer’ (MTS) and looked after security on the premises.

Police said they have apprehended a 17-year-old juvenile, who is related to Kumar, in connection with the murder. They claim to have recovered Rs 20,000 from him — allegedly stolen from the post office. Police also said they have recovered two stolen hard disks and the bat allegedly used for the crime from the juvenile. “The accused was in need of money and had planned to rob the post office on Friday night,” a police officer claimed. Victim was planning retirement party

According to DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta, police were informed about the murder by an employee who found the body at 6.50 am. Employees said the accused ransacked several almirahs, tore open multiple international parcels and made off with Rs 22,000 in cash. “We have around eight CCTV cameras and the accused had disconnected all. He also stole the DVRs of the cameras,” an employee said.

Police said the accused was aware of the building plan and knew where the cash lockers were kept. “Around 10.30 pm, he jumped over the boundary wall and lay in wait with the bat. When he saw Kumar passing by, he struck him, tied his hands and robbed the post office,” the DCP said.

Police said a post-mortem will be conducted on Sunday, following which the body will be handed over to the family. Police said they are also looking into the involvement of other men. Kumar’s wife, Sushila, alleged that he was put on night shifts repeatedly. “It was Republic Day; everyone was on leave. He did not even have a rifle to defend himself,” she said.

