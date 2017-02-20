Rohini double murder: Officials admit to need for more security, another murder had shut park for 2 years

Delhi Police survey Japanese Park in Rohini. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi Police survey Japanese Park in Rohini. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

For residents of Prashant Vihar, the murder of two teenagers at Japanese Park last week brought back memories of another gruesome incident that led to the park being shut for two years.

In 2013, a businessman’s body was pulled out of a lake in the park. His throat was slit. “The park remained shut for two years after that murder. But it reopened in 2015,” a caretaker, who did not wish to be named, said.

Swarn Jayanti Park, popularly known as Japanese Park, is at the heart of outer Delhi and surrounded by Rohini sectors 9, 10 and 11. The park, frequented not just by Rohini residents but also those from neighbouring Jahangirpuri, Sultanpuri, Mangolpuri, Aman Vihar and Begumpur, has a history of crime and violence. Stretched over nearly 100 hectares, it has at least 10 men guarding it.

Area councillor and chairman, standing committee, of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Pravesh Wahi, said that while he has heard of instances of eve-teasing and petty crimes in the park, “murder and other heinous crimes have not been heard of in the last few years”. He added that since the area of the park covers almost an entire sector, it “probably requires more security.”

“We often find school students bunking classes and coming to the park or couples getting intimate… Sometimes, we find people consuming liquor,” said a security guard.

Police also said they receive at least two to three complaints of thefts or snatching every day.

“After such incidents increased, we have begun patrolling all four gates. At 8 pm every day, the security guards make sure all visitors leave the park and that no one is hiding behind the bushes,” an officer said.