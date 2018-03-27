Rohingya refugees take to the football field

The match was an attempt to bring refugees, living in camps since 2011, into the mainstream, organisers said. (Representational image) The match was an attempt to bring refugees, living in camps since 2011, into the mainstream, organisers said. (Representational image)

A friendly football match was Sunday held between Rohingya Refugee FC and Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) at the Kannada School grounds in Lodhi Estate. The match was an attempt to bring refugees, living in camps since 2011, into the mainstream, organisers said. “On the field, we forget everything we were subjected to,” said Arafat Hussain, a refugee who scored a goal. The match ended in a draw, with both sides scoring two goals each.

The match was part of an event organised by KMCC and Royal Travels in memory of late IUML MP and former Union Minister E Ahamed. “It puts us on the same ground, instead of a donor-receiver relationship,” advocate Haris Beeran, president of Delhi KMCC, said.

