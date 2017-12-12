Rohingya in colleges a threat: ABVP

The National Executive Committee of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has said that the Rohingya and their “anti-national” activities were a “growing threat” to the country and that the Centre should deal with them strongly.

In its national conference held in Ranchi, the ABVP also adopted resolutions stating that Central government schemes… should be included in school curriculum and that the youth should desist from using Chinese products. “Illegal stay of 40,000 Rohingya Muslims as well as 3.5 crore Bangladeshi immigrants and their anti-national activities in big educational institutes…is a growing threat to the internal security of the country…,” reads one of the ABVP resolutions.

