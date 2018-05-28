Rohingya camp gutted in Haryana’s Nuh district

57 families lived in the camp. (Express photo) 57 families lived in the camp. (Express photo)

A Rohingya refugee camp in Haryana’s Nuh district was gutted Sunday afternoon, after a major fire broke out in the area. Although no casualty was reported, over 50 families have been affected by the blaze.

Fire department officials said a call was received regarding the blaze in Chandeni around 3.25 pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“It took us almost three hours to douse the flames,” said a fire officer.

“Prima facie, the blaze appears to have been caused by a short circuit,” he added.

Inspector Sanjay Kumar, SHO, Nuh police station, said, “No one was killed or injured, but the shanties were entirely gutted. Nobody has approached us to register a case so far.”

As many as 215 people lived in the shanties. “All our belongings are gone. All that is left are the clothes we are wearing,” said a resident.

Until evening, the people had taken shelter in a makeshift camp in the area, with food being provided by sympathisers. Residents said their evening meal consisted only of some vegetables and rice.

Last month, over 200 Rohingya refugees were left homeless after a fire destroyed their camp in Delhi’s Sarita Vihar.

