Road widening project has tree lovers up in arms, Delhi minister takes note

Days after a Neem tree fell prey to a road widening project in south Delhi, tree lovers have come together to tie colourful threads and place placards on some of the other trees on the stretch. The Indian Express had reported on Friday that about 30 trees may be affected on the 8-km stretch which runs from INA Market to Andheria Mod in Mehrauli.

The concerned group of citizens have banded together informally under the group — Aurobindo Marg Tree SOS. Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain will meet with the group on Tuesday. “I have asked for a detailed report on the issue and will review it soon,” he said.

