Road upkeep: L-G Anil Baijal bid to make officials accountable

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal. (Source: PTI) New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal. (Source: PTI)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, in a review meeting on Monday, directed the civic bodies to put up display boards on roads under their jurisdictions with contact details of official responsible for maintenance in the area. “Had a review meeting with MCDs. All roads under them to display boards with contact details of the officer responsible for its maintenance,” he tweeted.

Baijal also asked municipal bodies to redevelop and beautify one market in each ward and to encourage and incentivise shopkeepers to keep their surroundings clean. He also directed all civic bodies to make sure officials make regular visits and monitor the cleanliness of roads, public places, dhalaos, and ensure a feedback mechanism.

