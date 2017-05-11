Road rage: Man driving for MEA official attacked

In an apparent case of road rage, a 42-year-old driver, working for a travel agency and a contractual driver for an official from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), was allegedly attacked by a man in Chanakyapuri area Wednesday. The accused has been arrested, police said.

According to police, the victim, Manoj Singh, was going towards south Delhi’s Green Park Extension from Bapu Dham when the incident occurred.

“When he reached the Embassy of Italy in Chanakyapuri, the accused, Rathim Sambi, tried to overtake Singh’s vehicle but could not. Sambi lost his temper and picked up a fight with the driver,” a senior police officer said.

However, some people who were present there brought the situation under control and Sambi was made to sit inside his car. Within a few minutes, he came out with a stick and hit the car window of the driver’s seat, police said. Singh suffered injuries on his face and hand for which he received stitches, police said. Sambi was traced and later arrested, police said.

