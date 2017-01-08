Road rage: ASI’s son beaten up by 2 men in Delhi

Police said Jatin was on his way home when a speeding car knocked him down. When he asked the men to slow down, they beat him up. Express Photo Police said Jatin was on his way home when a speeding car knocked him down. When he asked the men to slow down, they beat him up. Express Photo

IN A case of road rage, the son of an assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police was beaten up by two people in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area. Police said the boy, identified as Jatin (19), a St Stephen’s College student, was on his way home on his scooty at 9 pm on January 2 when a speeding car knocked him down. When he objected to this and asked the men to slow down, they beat him up.

Police said a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 322 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC was registered at Karawal Nagar police station.

However, Jatin’s father, Rajendra Singh — who is posted with the PCR unit at Inderlok — alleged that no action has been taken against the accused despite him going to the police station several times.

According to the FIR, one of the accused allegedly made a caste-based slur against Jatin. “The accused used a caste-based slur and told the boy to not teach him how to drive. He also claimed he was the son of the pradhan in the area,” said the FIR.

Recounting the incident, Jatin said, “The men left after they beat me up. My lips were bleeding. Then they returned once again and made a caste-based slur before beating me up. They even tried to run me over with their car but I escaped. Many people had gathered at the spot but no one came to help me.”

Police said Jatin was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for treatment. Jatin also said he managed to get photographs of the accused from social media. “I told the investigating officer of Karawal Nagar police station about the photographs to no avail. My father and I went to meet the DCP of the area, who promised action,” he said, adding that he has been receiving threats since the incident.

ASI Singh said he had visited the police station four times in the last few days, but no action was initiated. “Either the investigating officer was not present or he avoided me. I don’t know what to do now. If a police officer’s son is facing difficulty in getting justice what about others,” he said. Talking to The Indian Express, DCP (northeast) A K Singla said an FIR was immediately registered. However, he declined to comment on the delay. “A team has been sent to look for the accused and they will be arrested soon.”

Jatin has also started an online petition — which he marked to the Delhi Police Commissioner — over the attack and humiliation meted out to him. As of now, he has garnered 138 supporters.