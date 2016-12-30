Road Rage: 3 killed in hit-and-run cases in Gurgaon, 1 arrested

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

Three persons were killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in Gurgaon over the last two days. Two of the accidents took place on December 27, while another person, injured in a mishap on December 17, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday evening. One person has been arrested, while two others are absconding, police said. The deceased in Tuesday’s accident have been identified as Kallu, 28, and Sunder Lal, 35. Police said Kallu died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a canter travelling in the opposite direction near Kherki Daula on the night of December 27. His friend, Barinder, who was with him, escaped with minor injuries.

“The driver of the canter abandoned his vehicle and fled, but we arrested him on Wednesday,” said Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Dharminder, the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case. He added that the driver has been identified as 36-year-old Sarvan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. In the other incident, Sunder Lal was killed near DLF City Court after a vehicle hit him at about 11 pm. “A case has been registered at the DLF Phase I police station under relevant sections of the IPC and we are trying to track down the absconding driver of the vehicle,” said ASI Manoj Kumar, the IO of the case.

The victim of the December 17 accident has been identified as 23-year-old Anil, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, whose bike was hit by an “unknown vehicle” near Narsinghpur on National Highway-8. “He was being treated at Park Hospital in Gurgaon, but succumbed to injuries on Wednesday evening. The driver of the vehicle that hit him is absconding,” said ASI Surender, the IO of the case. A case has been registered at Kherki Daula police station under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.