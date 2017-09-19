RML doctor found hanging at home

A 26-year-old doctor, who was reportedly suffering from depression for the past four years, allegedly committed suicide at Old Rajender Nagar on Monday. According to police, Dr Siddhartha Shankar Mahapatra was found hanging inside his room by his flatmate, who worked at the same hospital.

Siddhartha, who hailed from Puri in Odisha, worked at RML Hospital as an anaesthetist and lived as a tenant at Old Rajender Nagar, with two other doctors from the same hospital.

He had joined the hospital in May this year as a first-year postgraduate student. “We were alerted about the incident at 8.38 am. He was found hanging from the fan hook of the ceiling,” said DCP (central) M S Randhawa.

When the crime team was deputed to the spot, they found a one-page note. “Life is a delusion. It seems like space, all empty. The physical matter, I feel like disappearing from this planet. I am unable to satisfy my hunger (sic),” the doctor, who presented his ‘protocol thesis presentation’ on September 12, wrote in the note.

His colleagues at the hospital described Siddhartha as a “quiet student”. A senior hospital official said he was “taking medicines for depression and used to also undergo Electroconvulsive Therapy” to help him with the problem. The official added that Siddhartha’s friend had alerted them about the depression.

Police have shifted his body to the mortuary at RML hospital. His parents took the 3 pm flight from Odisha to Delhi. Hospital authorities are awaiting their permission to conduct an autopsy.

