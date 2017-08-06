RK Pachauri fails to show up in court because of ‘TV channels’

R K Pachauri R K Pachauri

Former TERI chief R K Pachauri, who has filed a defamation case against lawyer and activist Vrinda Grover and others, did not turn up in court for the recording of evidence Saturday, citing “hurdles” created by media outside his home.

As per the report of Local Commissioner Santosh Mishra, Pachauri’s counsel Ashish Dixit informed court that he (Pachauri) had sent a text message to him saying, “People identified from Times Now and Republic TV have blocked his egress from the house and it is very much difficult for him to appear before the Local Commissioner… This was in continuation to yesterday’s episode”.

The next date for recording evidence is August 8.

