Right to Education: EWS students must get books, uniforms, says DoE

The Directorate of Education has directed private schools to provide free books and uniform to children studying under the economically weaker section/disadvantaged (EWS/DG) category at their schools.

On Tuesday, The Indian Express had reported how two private schools were allegedly not giving books and uniform to children under the category, and asking parents to buy it themselves.

The schools have now been told to provide the books and uniforms, and the amount spent will be reimbursed by the DoE, as per expenditure incurred on per-child basis or the actual amount charged from the child — whichever is less.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the DoE also cited a High Court order of 2014, and said it was obligatory for them to do so.

“In 2014, directions were again issued to all private unaided recognised schools of Delhi to comply with the provisions of Rule 8 of Delhi Right to Education (DRTE) Rules, 2011…,” stated the circular. The schools have been told not to misread the order as the court has not exempted private schools from providing books and uniform.

