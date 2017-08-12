Rickshaw driver held for abducting four-year-old boy

On August 9, a woman had filed a complaint at Punjabi Bagh police station alleging that her son had been kidnapped. On August 9, a woman had filed a complaint at Punjabi Bagh police station alleging that her son had been kidnapped.

A 27-year-old rickshaw-puller was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a four-year-old boy in order to sell him off, police said, adding that child was rescued from New Delhi Railway Station on Friday. On August 9, a woman had filed a complaint at Punjabi Bagh police station alleging that her son had been kidnapped. She had told police that on August 8, one Soneshwar Tigga, who had been living with their family for over a year, took her son to Punjabi Bagh market. Tigga told her that someone snatched the child from him, police said. On being questioned, Tigga told police that he was with a friend, Sunil, when the boy went missing.

Police managed to track down Sunil in Manesar. He told police that the three took a rickshaw and stopped midway at a house, where his wife works as a domestic help, to get some money. They had left the boy in the rickshaw. When they returned, they found that the rickshaw-puller had fled with the child, police said. Based on CCTV footage, a police team managed to trace the rickshaw to a garage in Madipur. The owner of the garage told police that one Vinod had taken the vehicle and returned it on August 8. Vinod had not been seen in the area after that. The team zeroed in on Vinod’s brother, Krishan, who lives in Madipur. Police found that he had gone to his village in Bihar’s Samastipur. A team was sent there but Vinod had fled with the child by then.

Police then checked all trains coming from Samastipur at New Delhi station and found the boy in one of the them, DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said. During interrogation, Vinod told police he was in need of money and had kidnapped the child so that he could “sell him” and earn a quick buck.

