Revenue gets powers to stop public waste burning

The Delhi government has decided to empower officials of the Revenue department to take action against those found burning waste in the open. Previously, the government had taken similar steps to allow sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to check pollution.

Delhi Environment Minister Asim Ahmed Khan made the announcement while speaking at the Confederation of India Industries, Delhi Environment Summit 2015, while hitting out at previous governments for failing to control air pollution.

“According to the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to stop burning of trash and dry leaves in the open, we are empowering tehsildars of revenue departments to take action against the offenders,” Khan said.

Earlier, the government had asked all SDMs to take action against open burning of garbage, plastic and leaves in Delhi while also announcing a helpline number — 9717593574 — to register complaints.

Khan said the AAP government has identified the major reasons behind the consistent rise in levels of air pollution. Beginning next month, “a comprehensive campaign to create awareness against this health menace will be launched in the capital,” he said.

The government said a meeting of green agencies — including the municipal corporations, Delhi Development Authority, New Delhi Municipal Council and various government departments and PSUs — has been convened on Monday. The government is also looking to ensure the plantation of 14 lakh saplings in Delhi, officials said.

Khan also pointed out the need for various state governments in the National Capital Region to work in unison to tackle the problem. “Air pollution does not recognise geographical boundaries. It is contributed by several sources even from long distances. Since the NCR is a contiguous area with high population density and multiple pollutant sources, it is difficult to pinpoint and isolate the source of pollution in Delhi alone. Crop residue burning also contributes to high levels of pollution in Delhi. There are reports about scientific studies that indicate Delhi is receiving pollution from neighboring towns and industries operating in NCR,” he said.

New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi said, “Waste can also be considered a valuable resource if it is disposed and recycled properly with best technology options available. The private sector must devote its time and resources to developing efficient technology options.”

Kejriwal also emphasised that air pollution was the government’s top priority. “Vehicular pollution is the biggest cause of this. It will change only when we strengthen public transport. I want to add 10,000 more in a year. But there is no land to house these buses. Very soon we will start a strong drive against air pollution,” he said.

