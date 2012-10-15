Retraction

A report titled Ensure seats reserved for poor in classes of all schools,says High Court,carried on page 2 of Express Newsline dated 26.09.2012,incorrectly reported the order of the Delhi High Court.

The order dated 24.09.2012 passed in writ petitions (C) 3715/2011 and (C) 6439/2011 only called upon the respondents to examine the question of formulation of a policy so that the terms and conditions of lease,which are in the nature of grant by the government,are adhered to qua the reservation of seats for the economically weaker sections. The parameters within which such a policy has to be framed was set out in the order after the court heard the counsel for the parties.

The report,however,inadvertently and incorrectly suggested that directions had been issued to all schools in Delhi  private,public and minority institutes  to reserve seats for the economically weaker sections in all classes. This is factually incorrect as the issue before the court was the consequence of specific terms in the lease. There again,no directions were issued by the court and respondents were only asked to frame the policy.

The incorrect report is retracted and withdrawn with deep regret for the wrong impression created to the public at large in Delhi.

