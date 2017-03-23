Latest News
Restaurateurs on SDMC order: Will only let women use our toilets

Restaurant owners have agreed to allow the use of their washrooms free of charge.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:March 23, 2017 4:45 am

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Wednesday said that the policy to allow the use of toilets at hotels and restaurants will be implemented “on a trial basis for a period of four weeks for women, only with discretion of individual restaurateurs covering the security and safety aspects”.

Owners and representatives of hotels & restaurant in South Delhi on Wednesday met with officials of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to discuss the implementation of the order.

Riyaaz Amlani, NRAI President, said, “During the next meeting, proposed on May 1, 2017, all the concerns of the industry shall be addressed and provided for by the authorities before any long term implementation of the policy.”

Restaurant owners have agreed to allow the use of their washrooms free of charge. The March 14 order of the SDMC had allowed a charge of up to Rs 5 per usage by people who are not customers at the restaurant.

