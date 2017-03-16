Respect women, don’t rape them: ABVP campaign on Metros, streets

The issue which was raised by student organisation Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad pertains to the scholarships granted to Economically Backward Class (EBC) category students. The issue which was raised by student organisation Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad pertains to the scholarships granted to Economically Backward Class (EBC) category students.

Following the alleged gangrape of a woman at Pandav Nagar, female students from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have started a sensitisation and awareness campaign on the Delhi Metro and places like Connaught Place that see a high footfall. CCTV footage of the incident purportedly showed the woman walking naked on the road and asking for help from passersby. To escape, the woman — a mother of two — had to jump off the balcony of a first floor flat.

On Wednesday, ABVP activists spoke to commuters about the incident in particular, and women’s security in general. They held up placards that read: ‘Every woman deserves respect’, ‘Goddesses worshiped but women raped. End the paradox’ and ‘Sensitisation is important, along with strict laws’.

“We undertook the campaign for about two hours on Monday, during which we spoke to people about how such incidents can be stopped through implementation of strict laws as well as a change in mentality. We also held a signature campaign, in which we said that such incidents were becoming common in Delhi and they should be stopped,” said Priya Sharma, an ABVP activist from Daulat Ram College.

“We asked men to respect women and highlighted the contradiction in worshiping goddesses and raping women. We also told women not to be afraid if such instances take place, and instead bravely fight for themselves,” she said.

