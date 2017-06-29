Resolution seeks ownership rights for land holders

A resolution “strongly” urging that “all persons” admitted as “asamis under section 74” of the Delhi Land Reforms Act be declared “bhumidars at once” was passed in the Delhi Assembly. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urged all members of the Assembly to visit the L-G on the issue, while asking the opposition “not to politicise the issue”. The resolution was moved by Law Minister Kailash Gahlot.

“I have travelled quite a bit in Delhi’s villages and rural areas. These are original residents of Delhi. But they have been exploited for several decades… You (BJP)said, do yoga, so we did. Similarly, join us when we met L-G on the issue,” Kejriwal said.

