Reserved seats for Delhi civic polls notified

The State election Commission on Tuesday notified reserved seats for elections to the municipal corporations of Delhi, scheduled for April this year. The number of reserved seats has remained unchanged at 46 (out of 272), owing to a marginal but not significant increase in the Scheduled Caste (SC) population of the capital. Half of the seats reserved for SCs and those in the general category have been reserved for women candidates.

The delimitation of wards was notified on January 17 and political parties in the city have objected to the subsequent redrawing of borders in some wards, arguing that this “would change the demography in these wards”.

With 104 wards in North and South; and 64 in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, the wards have been reserved based on proportion of SC population in each ward. Given this, 20 seats have been reserved for SCs in the jurisdiction of the North civic body, 15 in the South and 11 in the East. There are 272 wards in 68 Assembly constituencies in the city. The New Delhi and Delhi Cantonment constituencies are governed by separate civic bodies.