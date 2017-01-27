Lost and found: Couple reunited with 7-year-old amid chaos

As thousands tried to barge in through the gate opposite the National Archives building, Chander Dev Mehto lost grip of his seven-year-old son Rishu Kumar. (Source: Abhishek Angad) As thousands tried to barge in through the gate opposite the National Archives building, Chander Dev Mehto lost grip of his seven-year-old son Rishu Kumar. (Source: Abhishek Angad)

FOR THE last four months, Chander Dev Mehto, a 42-year-old auto driver who hails from Bihar, used to make his children — an 11-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son — memorise his mobile number in case of any emergency. This practice came in handy for the family of four, who had come to see the 68th Republic Day ceremony, when the youngest of the family got lost in the crowd — only to be reunited later. At 4 am, Mehto woke his family up and started getting ready to head out from east Delhi’s Ganesh Nagar area to watch the Republic Day parade. After reaching the area around 8 am, the family walked for almost half an hour to reach gate number 33.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Amid the chaos, where thousands tried to barge in through the gate opposite the National Archives building, Mehto lost grip of his seven-year-old son Rishu Kumar. Even as Mehto started to look for his son frantically, his wife, Poonam Devi, screamed, “Mera baccha kho gaya hai (My child has gone missing),” cursing her husband over his carelessness. After failing to find their son, Devi broke down while Mehto tried to console her, and promised that he would leave no stone unturned to find him.

When all attempts ran futile, Mehto ran from one policeman to another to explain the situation, who in turn, directed him to approach the nearby patrolling vehicle. Sobbing, Devi tried to explain to the police that she had “only one son”.

As the parents grew frantic, a patrolling vehicle, under constable Arjun Singh, made an announcement on the loudspeaker: “Ek bacchha jiska naam Rishu hai woh kho gaya hai. Bacche ko apne pita ka mobile number yaad hai (A child named Rishu has gone missing. The child remembers his father’s mobile phone number).”

Within the next few seconds, Mehto received a phone call from an unknown number. The caller — R S Yadav, who claimed to be from the Navy — said he had found the child.

Overjoyed at the news, the couple, along with their daughter, ran towards the child through different frisking gates, explaining the situation to police. Devi’s eyes welled with tears of happiness on finding the child.

Yadav later explained that he and his family members had found the child, who had fallen in a ditch, near the entry gates. “The child remembered the father’s phone number and hence his parents were easily traceable… In the worst case scenario I would have taken the child home and then searched for his parents,” he said.

According to official sources, the patrolling vehicle near gate number 33 altogether received 20-25 requests to trace missing people. B K Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district), said they received two formal complaints of missing children. The police, he said, found both of them.