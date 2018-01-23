Republic Day full dress rehearsal causes traffic jams in New Delhi

Commuters faced difficulties in crossing the DND flyway which connects Delhi with Noida. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Files) Commuters faced difficulties in crossing the DND flyway which connects Delhi with Noida. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Files)

The full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade on Tuesday has caused several traffic jams in parts of New Delhi. Commuters faced difficulties in crossing the DND flyway which connects Delhi with Noida. The jam extended from Ashram Chowk till the DND flyway. Delhi Traffic Police has started issuing live traffic updates on Twitter while many commuters have complained they reported late to work because of congestion on roads.

The rehearsal, which began at 9.50 am from Vijay Chowk, started proceeding towards the Red Fort Grounds through the Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.

Though a traffic advisory was issued Monday, the Delhi Police had advised commuters to avoid the areas falling on the route of the full dress rehearsal between 9 am to 12.30 pm.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the full dress rehearsal also led to a major traffic blockage in areas such as Connaught Place, Dhaula Kuan, ITO, Tilak Marg. “Traffic is heavy from Ashram Chowk to DND due to heavy volume of traffic and due to peak hours. Thousands of vehicles enter Noida through the DND Flyway during peak hours, but traffic police is present and regulating the traffic,” a traffic officer said.

Expecting commuters to get stranded in traffic jams due to the restrictions imposed for the Republic Day and full dress rehearsal, the Delhi Traffic police had requested Google to advice commuters through its maps service about alternative routes and traffic restrictions. “We have informed Google about the restrictions as several people use Google Maps. It will inform users about the alternative routes,” said a senior police officer from Delhi traffic police.

Police have also said that no traffic will be allowed towards Rajpath from 11 PM on January 25. Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road will be closed till the parade is over.

Furthermore, Traffic Police have also informed that the ‘C’-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 2 am on January 26 till the parade crosses Tilak Marg. However, local residents and vehicles with passes of invitees will be allowed, the officer said, adding that metro rail service will be available for commuters from most stations. The entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan will be closed from 12:30 pm on January 26, and at Patel Chowk and Race Course metro stations from 8.45 am to 12.30 pm on Republic Day.

