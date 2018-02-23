Report sought on threat to Gurgaon teacher

In the first case, a Class VII student had allegedly shared a post on social media, threatening to rape a teacher and her daughter, who studied in his class. In the first case, a Class VII student had allegedly shared a post on social media, threatening to rape a teacher and her daughter, who studied in his class.

Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Thursday sought a report from a prominent private school in Gurgaon, where two students had allegedly sent objectionable messages to two teachers last week. “The District Education Officer (DEO) has been asked to conduct an inquiry,” Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said. Sources said the DEO has been asked to submit the report in a week. In the first case, a Class VII student had allegedly shared a post on social media, threatening to rape a teacher and her daughter, who studied in his class. In the second case, a Class VIII student allegedly messaged a teacher of the school, asking her to join him for “dinner and sex”. No formal police complaint was filed, but the school, recognising the former as “offensive” and “highly objectionable”, had suspended the student and counselled him.

