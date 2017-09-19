Report in Delhi HC claims no manual scavengers

None of the capital’s municipal bodies employ manual scavengers and only machines are deployed for cleaning of drains, stated a report filed before the Delhi High Court.

Following the deaths of 10 workers in four separate incidents while cleaning septic tanks and sewers in the last two months, the court had issued notices to the MCDs, Delhi Cantonment Board, Delhi Jal Board and Northern Railways. It asked them to provide details of the number of regular/contractual employees working as manual scavengers and in hazardous conditions, and the procedure adopted for cleaning sewers.

The NDMC said it employs 615 nallah beldars, none of whom are allowed to enter drains/manholes/septic tanks. It added that suction-cum-jetting machines, excavators and super suckers are used for cleaning. The South Corporation said it employs 618 nallah beldars who were given protective kits. While machines do most of the desilting, manual work was limited to cleaning of floating material, it said.

The East Corporation said it was cleaning drains in consonance with the rules. The Delhi Jal Board said sewer cleaning was completely mechanised.

The bench of Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice Sunil Gaur also directed the authorities to “constitute rules and methodology”, besides providing a time frame for their implementation. The matter has been listed for September 27.

