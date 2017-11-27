Report filed in Supreme Court: EPCA gives Delhi govt one year to get enough buses

The plan is based on a 2012 blueprint prepared by the Sheila Dikshit government and a 42-point action plan of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Master Plan 2021 among others. (File Photo) The plan is based on a 2012 blueprint prepared by the Sheila Dikshit government and a 42-point action plan of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Master Plan 2021 among others. (File Photo)

THE Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) has set December 2018 as the deadline for the Delhi government to augment the city’s bus fleet to 10,000. The EPCA has mentioned this in its ‘Comprehensive Action Plan for Air Pollution’, submitted to the Supreme Court on November 16.

The report, which is awaiting Supreme Court clearance, had earlier been submitted in the top court in March. But the court had asked for specific timelines for each measure. The matter is scheduled to be heard on December 4. If it is cleared, the Centre will have to notify the same.

“The Delhi government must ensure total compliance with the orders of 1998 and 2016 by December 2018. This requires a total fleet of at least 10,000 buses,” the report stated. Anumita Roychowdhury, CSE and EPCA member said, “The court had asked for specific timelines to be stipulated and accordingly the report was changed.”

The plan is based on a 2012 blueprint prepared by the Sheila Dikshit government and a 42-point action plan of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Master Plan 2021 among others.

“The percentage of reduction in PM10 required in Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida and Meerut are 74, 64, 76, 56 and 60 per cent respectively while PM 2.5 and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels have to come down by 70 and 37.5 per cent in the national capital,” the plan states.

A transport department official said, “There were a number of issues that have plagued the department. We are systematically and quickly approaching the issue.”

Pollution levels up

Pollution levels in the capital rose Sunday, with monitoring agencies forecasting a further spike over the next few days. The Air Quality Index was 352 on a scale of 500 on Sunday.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App