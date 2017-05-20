Rename Babar Road after Lt Ummer Fayaz: Tajinder Pal Bagga

Delhi BJP spokesperson has written to the NDMC. Express Photo by Abhinav Saha Delhi BJP spokesperson has written to the NDMC. Express Photo by Abhinav Saha

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Bagga has suggested that Delhi’s Babar Road, named after India’s first Mughal emperor, be renamed after Ummer Fayaz, the Army lieutenant who was killed by terrorists in the Valley recently. Bagga has written to the Prime Minister, MP Meenakshi Lekhi and NDMC chairperson Naresh Kumar in this regard. Bagga, in his letter, said the entire nation is mourning the death of the Armyman from the Rajputana Rifles.

“A true martyr and as a true patriot, he took a firm stand and joined the Indian Army at a young age to fight the menace of terrorism in Kashmir. He fought for Bharat and demonstrated extraordinary valour and courage. As a tribute to the brave soul, this is my sincere plea to you to rename Babar Road to Lt Ummer Fayaz,” Bagga stated in the letter.

Bagga said it will help keep Fayaz’s memory alive and serve as a reminder to people that a young man had laid down his life for the nation.

Any such name change requires the NDMC’s nod. The letter first needs to be accepted as a proposal by NDMC members, who then vote on it. A name change is implemented if a majority of the council members clear the proposal.

