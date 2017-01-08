Removing Delhi’s farm belt from agricultural area list was wrong: BJP

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari today said the decision of the Sheila Dikshit government to remove farm belt of the national capital from the agricultural area list of the country was “wrong” and that he would take up the matter with the Union Agriculture Minister.

After holding discussions with villagers during a ‘Dehat Chaupal’ at Bawana in north Delhi, he said, “It has turned out that the decision to remove the agricultural belt of Delhi from agricultural area list of the country was wrong.”

Tiwari said he would also talk to Lt Governor Anil Baijal on the issue of electricity bills of farmers who hold small land pieces at different places, according to a BJP statement.