Remove overhead wires in old Delhi: North body

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has ordered private telecom and internet companies, cable service providers and government agencies to conceal all overhead wires in Old Delhi by December 25. The civic body has warned that if they fail to do so, all wires will be cut and the company and agency responsible will have to bear all the losses.

A senior official of the North Corporation said that the civic body has started beautifying their area ahead of the ASEAN Summit, scheduled for January next year.

“VIPs will attend the summit and it is our responsibility to present to them a good picture of our city. It was decided that roads and footpaths be cleaned and monuments be scrubbed ahead of the event,” he said.

The civic body has also decided that buildings along the route the dignitaries will take would also be lit up at night. Those of historic significance will be renovated, the official said.

