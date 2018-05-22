Remaining section of Magenta Line to open on May 28

The 25.6-km-long section will bring Terminal 1 of the Delhi Airport within the Metro’s 278-km network across Delhi-NCR. (File photo) The 25.6-km-long section will bring Terminal 1 of the Delhi Airport within the Metro’s 278-km network across Delhi-NCR. (File photo)

The remaining section of the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, between Janakpuri West and Kalkaji Mandir, will be opened on May 28, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Monday. The 25.6-km-long section will bring Terminal 1 of the Delhi Airport within the Metro’s 278-km network across Delhi-NCR.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will flag the first train on the line at Nehru Enclave station at 4.30 pm. Passenger services on the stretch will begin on May 29 at 6 am. The stretch between Kalkaji Mandir and Noida’s Botanical Garden has been functional since December 25, 2017.

With the opening of this stretch, the entire 38.2-km-long Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden corridor, covering the city’s arterial Outer Ring Road, will become operational, a DMRC statement said. It will also reduce the commute between Gurgaon and Noida by about 40 minutes.

“After the Magenta Line fully opens, we will be running with 24 trains and gradually increase to 26… The frequency of trains will be 5.15 seconds through the whole section. If passenger traffic increases, we may introduce shorter intermediate loops with higher frequency…,” said DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal.

