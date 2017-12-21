Relief likely till January 9: Max reopens, says licence cancellation stayed

The DGHS had cancelled the hospital’s licence on December 8 The DGHS had cancelled the hospital’s licence on December 8

Over ten days after it was shut down, Max Super Specialty Hospital in Shalimar Bagh resumed its services Wednesday. The hospital, whose licence was cancelled by the Directorate of Health Services (DGHS), has received temporary relief from the court of financial commissioner, officials confirmed. Sources said the court of financial commissioner is the appellate authority that looks into 22 statutory Acts passed by the Delhi government, including Delhi Nursing Home Registration Act. The stay order is likely to be in place till the next hearing in the case on January 9, sources said.

Max hospital had moved the court of financial commissioner, challenging the December 8 order passed by the DGHS. As per the order, the registration of the hospital was cancelled after an expert committee, constituted by the Delhi government, had prima facie found the hospital guilty of medical negligence.

On December 1, allegations had emerged that the hospital had handed over twins it had declared dead to the family in “polythene packets”, and that one of the babies turned out to be alive while being taken to the cremation ground. The baby later died at a nursing home.

“On December 19, a stay order was issued by the court of financial commissioner. The stay order is applicable till the next date of hearing,” an official said. “Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh has resumed its operations from today (Wednesday), following a stay order by the appropriate Appellate authority to whom an appeal was made. We are fully focussed on providing quality care to all our patients and honouring our commitment of ensuring free treatment to the economically weaker sections of the society,” hospital authorities said.

Apart from the findings on the death of the newborn, Director General of Health Services Dr Kirti Bhushan stated in the cancellation order that the hospital had violated norms for treatment of patients from the economically weaker sections. Further, the DGHS said that during the dengue outbreak, beds meant for fever patients were used for non-fever patients.

