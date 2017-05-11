Relief From Heat For Men In Uniform: PCR vans get heated, Delhi Police plans to install ACs in them

Plan to fit ACs in 500 PCR vans in first phase. Prem Nath Pandey Plan to fit ACs in 500 PCR vans in first phase. Prem Nath Pandey

TO BRING some respite to its personnel from the scorching heat in summer, the Delhi Police is planning to install air-conditioners in their patrol vans. The PCR unit of the Delhi Police has already started working on the proposal. Sources told The Indian Express that a meeting was held by the unit officials, during which they decided to propose equipping the vans with ACs.

Sources said police officials, posted on the field, especially during the day in summers, have complained about the vehicle getting heated when stationed on highways and busy roads. Due to lack of shade on open roads, the personnel dislocate from the location marked as their stationing point in search for it.

A PCR staff, stationed at NH-24, told The Indian Express that they have to patrol around 4-5 kilometres and on an average, attend 8 to 10 calls during their day shifts.

“During summer, our vehicles get heated and we boil inside. Because of which, we look for a place under a tree or some shed. Sometimes, patrolling also becomes difficult duringthe day time,” said an assistant sub-inspector.

Another PCR staff, stationed at Mehrauli, said: “I have complained to my seniors many a time about the vehicles getting heated but to no avail. I spend 7 to 10 hours during patrolling and attend every call. We also take injured people to hospitals, but their conditions deteriorate due to the overheated seats,” said the officer.

Sources said recently Uttar Pradesh inducted around 100 PCR vehicles and they were all fitted with ACs.

Sources said Delhi Police is also planning to fit 500 PCR vans with ACs in the first phase. The Delhi PCR unit has about 1,000 vans of models — Maruti Gypsy and Toyota Innova. Delhi has 13 districts in which these 1,000 vans patrol about 325 vulnerable routes.

In 2016, the PCR attended 1,02,63,672 calls. The vans are connected to the command room with the wireless integrated public address system. Police said at least 28 high-profile markets and other high-footfall areas are also monitored by the PCR vans.

