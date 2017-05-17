Relief for residents: MCG starts taking over private colonies

At the meeting, Tuesday At the meeting, Tuesday

The Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) Tuesday began the process of taking over multiple private colonies in Gurgaon, giving residents of these areas a reason to heave a sigh of relief. The colonies awaiting transfer in the first phase are DLF Phases 1, 2 and 3, Sushant Lok 1, Palam Vihar, South City 1 and 2, Suncity, and Ardee City.

Residents of the colonies being transferred had been clamouring for a takeover by the civic body, alleging that the developers in-charge of the areas — including DLF Ltd, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Unitech Ltd, and Ardee Infrastructure — had failed to maintain and improve infrastructure.

While residents of some colonies complained of long power cuts and continuous water problems, many others had also been experiencing additional issues during the monsoons — waterlogging on streets and seepage of rainwater into the basements due to a lack of a proper drainage system.

In some areas, residents started pooling in money to address basic utilities like street lights after developers allegedly did not pay heed to repeated requests. Initiating the takeover of the colonies, officials from the civic body Tuesday, held “coordination consultation sessions” with various stakeholders involved in the transfer process, including Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) and builder companies.

MCG Commissioner, V Umashankar, presided over the meetings, which also saw the presence of Deputy Commissioner Hardeep Singh as well as officials from various other government bodies, including the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) and Town and Country Planning.

At the meeting, the commissioner said the civic body will, after the takeover, begin handling the utilities for the areas, including water, roads, sewerage, street lighting, drainage and cleanliness.

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam will handle electrical infrastructure, and security will be the responsibility of the respective RWAs of the colonies. The latter will also be responsible for the maintenance of parks, for which the civic body will provide them with money at the rate of Rs 3 per square metre per month.

Umashankar said consultants have been appointed and they will visit colonies over the next one month and prepare reports to asses infrastructural deficiencies. These reports will then be uploaded on the MCG website and made available for the public.

