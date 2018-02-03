Relief for city’s traders as Delhi Development Authority approves changes to Master Plan

Traders called for a 48-hr bandh to protest against the sealing drive, Friday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Traders called for a 48-hr bandh to protest against the sealing drive, Friday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Giving relief to thousands of traders hit by the sealing drive, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) approved changes to the city’s Master Plan on Friday.

The proposed amendments in the Master Plan include increasing Floor Area Ratio (FAR) of local shopping complexes from the existing 180% to 300% and regularising agricultural godowns on 12-metre wide roads. FAR is the ratio of a building’s total floor area (gross floor area) to the size of the plot of land on which it is built.

There will also be a reduction in conversion charge penalties from the existing 10 times to two times the amount.

“Several issues were raised by the local bodies concerned due to the absence of provisions for shop-cum-residence plots, which came up after Master Plan of Delhi, 1962. It has been proposed to provide a uniform FAR in shop-cum-residential plots on par with residential plots,” said a DDA official.

Thousands of shops have been sealed in the capital for their failure to pay conversion charges, encroachment and not adhering to the provisions of master plan. The sealing drive was conducted on the instructions of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee. The decision to propose the amendments to the city’s Master Plan was taken in a meeting headed by Lt-Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the DDA chairman, on Friday.

Most market association members were happy with the increased FAR, but wanted waiver of penalty charges. Defence Colony Traders’ Association president Rajender Malik said, “We welcome the decision to increase FAR of local shopping complexes from 180 to 300 per cent. This will give legal status to all buildings.”

South Delhi mayor Kamljeet Shehrawat said most markets in the capital in authorised colonies will get a relief from this, as most had used a FAR of 300.

Regularising agricultural godowns will help traders in Chhatarpur and Vasant Kunj, whose properties were sealed for using agriculture land for commercial purposes, she said.

BJP leader Vijender Gupta, also an authority member of DDA, said, “Once the public notification regarding the amendment is issued, there will be three days for inviting feedback, after which it will again come up for review and then finally be sent to the Centre for approval.”

The DDA, however, said provisions of parking, as per the prevailing standards, shall be mandatory for approval or sanctioning of any revised plans in case of shop-cum-residence plots or shop-cum-residence plots designated as local shopping centres. “We are in the process of developing more than 10 multi-level parking spots. The civic body will take care of the parking provisions,” BJP leader Shikha Rai said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App