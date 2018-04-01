Registration of pets: South body may impose a fine on violators

There are about 2 lakh pets in the capital, SDMC estimates state. (Archive) There are about 2 lakh pets in the capital, SDMC estimates state. (Archive)

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s (SDMC’s) move to get owners to register their pets has failed to generate a positive response, officials said. According to SDMC figures, only 650 pet owners have got their pets registered since August 2016 — when the civic body had launched the facility.

As part of the move, people can register their pets for Rs 511. There are about 2 lakh pets in the capital, SDMC estimates state.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957 (Section 399), registration of a dog is mandatory. Dr R B S Tyagi, director of veterinary department, SDMC, said, “We used several measures such as advertising the scheme through pamphlets, newspaper advertisements, but people are still not turning up.”

The corporation is now thinking about levying a fine for not registering pet dogs, he said.

Tyagi said if the dogs are registered, the corporation would have ensured that all pets are vaccinated. “If pets are registered, it would have been easier for us to trace a missing dog. The scheme would also have helped us fine owners whose pets are found defecating in the open. We would have all the details of the dog owners and through the unique number given to registered dogs, a challan would have been issued,” he said.

Last week, the SDMC decided to fine people whose dogs are found defecating in the open.

Tyagi said that once the rule of imposing fines is implemented, the SDMC will start inspecting houses and issue fines.

