Refusing to lift ban, NGT says diesel cars older than 10 years ‘carcinogenic’

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) refused to lift the ban on diesel vehicles older than 10 years, saying emissions from diesel vehicles were “carcinogenic”. The Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises had requested the tribunal to reconsider the ban.

However, the tribunal said the ministry had failed to prove that the use of 10-year-old vehicles is not harmful.

“Undisputedly, the applicant (Centre) had failed to substantiate before passing of the order dated April 7, 2015, that use of diesel vehicles of more than 10 years will not be detrimental to the health of people and further failed to negate statistical information that the particulate matter level in vehicular emissions consequent to diesel as fuel was scientifically proved to be carcinogenic, leading to fatality and undetectable setback in health shortening the life span…,” NGT chairperson Swatanter Kumar said.

The tribunal also referred to a report published by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which said use of diesel in vehicles was highly toxic and carcinogenic which leads to untimely deaths. “The report speaks loudly, that it is the most harmful of the exhaust emissions which release particulate emission, that is carcinogenic. The report declares one new diesel car is equivalent to 24 petrol cars and 84 new CNG cars on road,” the tribunal said.

The green panel refused to agree with the submission of the ministry that its order banning 10-year-old diesel vehicles and directing it to be scrapped was in violation to the Motor Vehicle Act 1988.

On April 7, 2015, the NGT had banned all diesel vehicles over 10 years old from plying on Delhi-NCR roads. Later, on July 18 and 20, 2016, it had ordered deregistration of 15 to 10 years old diesel vehicles in the national capital in a phased manner.

It had said that diesel vehicles which are 15-years-old should be de-registered first and will not get a No Objection Certificate (NoC) for plying outside Delhi-NCR. Only de-registered diesel vehicles which are less than 15-years old can get NoC for plying in select areas outside Delhi-NCR to be decided by states where vehicle density is less, the NGT had said.

