Reel Medicine

OVER the last 14 years,actor Vineet Kumar Singh has bid farewell to several of his friends,who came to Mumbai with the dream of becoming an actor. Seated at a coffee shop in Versova,Mumbai giving his first-ever interview,Singh says,I dont know what I should say. But I am happy that I am finally getting a chance to say something. After an author-backed role in Anurag Kashyaps Gangs of Wasseypur (GoW),Singh is now being noticed for his portrayal of the lead role in Kashyaps segment of Bombay Talkies. The short film is based on a mans journey from Varanasi to Mumbai and his everyday struggle to meet Amitabh Bachchan and give him the murabba which his mother has sent with him. Incidentally,Amitabh Bachchans house was the first thing I had gone to see when I arrived in Mumbai, he says.

Singh came to Mumbai in 1999 to take part in a talent contest called Superstar Hunt. This,after he had studied medicine and earned a doctors degree from Benares Hindu University. His father,a mathematician,was keen that he practise as a doctor. Singh,however,had his heart set on acting as a career. Despite his parents disapproval,he took part in the contest and even won it. However,the only good thing that came out of it was I got in touch with Mahesh Manjrekar,who took me on as an assistant, he says.

Simultaneously,he also went for auditions and accepted miniscule roles in feature films and television shows. I have even played Emraan Hashmis father in Crook and a ghost in one of the horror tele-serials. After doing 20-odd films and shows,his first big break came with Manjrekars City of Gold. His performance was praised,but the film was a box office dud.

Finally,Singh decided to meet Kashyap,who he reveals is a cousin. But it is a known fact that Anurag chases his relatives away. So I went there only when I had a showreel to present, he says. Soon enough,he was portraying the role of Danish Khan in GoW and his life had changed for the better. The 35-year-old actor has now bagged two more projects,Issaq and Punit Malhotras Gori Tere Pyaar Main.

It looks like finally it is all coming together. But I will be truly successful when my parents think I have finally achieved something, says Singh.

