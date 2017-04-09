Recognise this salesman? Maybe from Crime Patrol

Gagan Arora works as a marketing executive for an e-wallet company. Express Photo Gagan Arora works as a marketing executive for an e-wallet company. Express Photo

Dressed in a crisp azure shirt and beige trousers, Gagan Arora (27) sat at a restaurant in a Noida mall on Thursday. While everyone around him ordered their meals, Arora had his eyes locked on his phone for half an hour before he finally got up.

Arora looked around and spotted a couple a few tables away. He walked up to them, introduced himself and asked if they would like to download an e-wallet.

A marketing executive for an e-wallet company, Arora frequents malls across Delhi and NCR in search of customers. He explains how such a wallet works, gets them to download it on their phones, and redeems cashbacks on the bills.

He said he has been working at the company since November and gets paid Rs 25,000 a month. But the job is difficult as the company has massive competition from other e-wallets, and almost no advertising or publicity to shore itself up.

“The job is comfortable because I have been dealing with customers for a while now. But who has job satisfaction in today’s world?” he said.

Meeting up to 90 per cent of the daily target of around 30 to 40 downloads fetches him an “incentive” of Rs 500 a day. The company’s parameter of “over-achievement” is meeting the minimum target or more for Rs 600 a day. The money, Arora said, is all right.

However, he said his real passion lies in theatre. After he finished his BCom through a correspondence course from DU, Arora decided against joining the family business — of manufacturing tiles — in Rajouri Garden. He tried unsuccessfully to get into the National School of Drama, and later enrolled in a theatre workshop in Connaught Place.

He has acted in plays in the capital and tried his hand at stand-up comedy at small events. Arora also spent a year in Mumbai, trying to find work in the film industry. He finally landed a role in Crime Patrol Dial 100’s Episode No. 142.

He then returned to Delhi and was hired by a “contractor” for the e-wallet company. He was being paid Rs 700 a day for meeting a minimum daily target of five downloads. When the contractor defaulted on a month’s payment, Arora walked up to the company headquarters in Gurgaon and requested relief. He was then hired directly at a raise of Rs 4,000. For the time being, theatre can wait.

