Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra files plea against Kejriwal over ‘poor attendance’ in Assembly, hearing likely tomorrow

The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed sacked Delhi MLA Kapil Mishra to file a petition against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his claim that Kejriwal had less than 10 per cent attendance in the Assembly. The court is likely to hear the petition tomorrow.

Speaking to ANI, Kapil Mishra was quoted as saying, “CM’s attendance is less than 10 per cent in Assembly & he totally missed special sessions for full statehood and sealing. He was there for two hours. It’s an insult to the votes, people of Delhi have given. If he isn’t attending Assembly, his salary should be cut.”

PIL filed in Delhi High Court – 1. Delhi CMKejriwal should be directed to attend Assembly 2. 75% attendance should be mandatory for all MLAs 3. “No Work – No Pay” for MLAs, Ministers & Chief Minister with less than 50%@AshwiniBJP @AdvAshwaniDubey @ippatel — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) June 11, 2018

He added that the Delhi High Court should give directions to Kejriwal to attend the Delhi assembly sessions. It should also give direction to Lieutenant Governor and Speaker of the Assembly to ensure that CM is attending the session.

Mishra’s petition states that Kejriwal was not present during any Question Hour in the past 40 months. He also demanded that Kejriwal should bring out an annual report card clearly outlining his performance.

अरविंद केजरीवाल हाजिर हो pic.twitter.com/KtUitAPUiH — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) June 11, 2018

In a series of tweets, Kapil Mishra questioned Arvind Kejriwal over his poor attendance in Assembly.

Kejriwal Record in Assembly – पूर्ण राज्य के सत्र में एक दिन भी नहीं आएं – सीलिंग पर सत्र में चार में से एक दिन – बजट सत्र में 16 में से तीन दिन – प्रश्नकाल में साढ़े तीन साल में एक दिन भी नहीं – आज तक सदन में एक भी सवाल का जवाब नहीं दिया – कल हाइकोर्ट में होगा केस दर्ज pic.twitter.com/fNwkpqHsDH — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) June 10, 2018

How Kejriwal works Delhi Water Crisis – Zero Tweet Jal Board ₹800 crore loss – Zero Tweet CBI checking Jal Board – 12 tweets CBI द्वारा फ़ाइल उठाने पर ही ये हाल

फ़ाइल खोलने पर क्या होगा घुंघरू सेठ की हवा कल से टाइट हैं कहीं सदमे में अपने साढू के पास न पहुंच जाना — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) June 10, 2018

Last week, Union Minister Vijay Goel paid a visit to Mishra at his residence as part of BJP’s nationwide campaign, “Sampark for Samarthan”, in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election. During the meeting, Goel briefed Mishra about achievements of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre. “We need friends like Kapil Mishra,” he added.

Mishra, who was also the former chief of the Delhi Jal Board, was removed from the cabinet by CM Arvind Kejriwal last year. In an open rebellion against the party, Mishra levelled corruption allegations against Kejriwal and several cabinet ministers including Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

