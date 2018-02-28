Reach out to agitating officers in public interest: L-G Anil Baijal to Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met the Lt governor Anil Baijal as part of their weekly meeting on Wednesdays and discussed a range of issues. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Khanna/File) Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met the Lt governor Anil Baijal as part of their weekly meeting on Wednesdays and discussed a range of issues. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Khanna/File)

Amid no signs of a thaw in the bitter tussle between the AAP government and its bureaucracy, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal today again asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to reach out to officers boycotting meetings with his ministers over an alleged attack on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

The chief minister on Wednesday met the Lt governor as part of their weekly meeting on Wednesdays and discussed a range of issues. Baijal said he had reassured Kejriwal of his support for steps to remove “mistrust” with Delhi government employees.

“Met Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwal. Reassured him of my complete support for steps to remove mistrust with Govt. employees. Encouraged again to reach out to them. It is important for all to work together in public interest in a secure and dignified work environment (sic),” Baijal tweeted.

The city administration has plunged into a crisis, with bureaucrats boycotting meetings with AAP ministers since the alleged attack on chief secretary Prakash during an official meeting at Kejriwal’s residence on February 19.

In his letter to Kejriwal yesterday, Baijal said the alleged attack on Prakash by AAP MLAs has sent “shock waves” among all sections of government employees across the country and had a demoralising effect on the entire bureaucracy.

Baijal had also said that during his meetings with various services associations, he felt that the government employees in Delhi were feeling “physically insecure”.

The joint forum of Delhi government employees, including IAS and Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) officers, have been demanding public, written apology from Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia for the incident.

