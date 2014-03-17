R&AW officer planned family’s murder: Police

Investigators probing the deaths of R&AW officer Anannya Chakraborty, his wife and two children said it appeared as though the murder had been planned by Chakraborty. The sickle and a hammer used in the crime appear to have been bought by Chakraborty, police said.

A family friend and domestic help Aruna, who worked in the house and visited the family each day, told the police that they had never seen the sickle and hammer in the house before the deaths. Police said they were now probing where Chakraborty had procured the sickle and hammer from.

Chakraborty (52) was posted as a field officer in R&AW. On March 1, he was found hanging while the bodies of his wife Jayshree, son Arnab and daughter Disha were found in a pool of blood. Police believe that Chakraborty murdered his wife and children before committing suicide. Sources said following the standard routine procedure, if there is no evidence of foul play, they would file a closure report in the case.

Probing the financial condition of the family, investigating officers said that they appeared to have been financially sound. Neighbours told police that the couple fought regularly. Chakraborty’s colleagues, who were questioned by police, said in the last few months, Chakraborty had behaved abnormally and picked up a fight with almost everyone in office.

“The three were possibly murdered at night when they were sleeping. Most of the injuries received by the wife and his two kids were on the face and the neck. All those who knew the family said Chakraborty had not been behaving normally. There was no forceful entry and certainly no foul play in the case,” a police officer said.

