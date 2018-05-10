Raped and told to hush it up, Faridabad girl sets herself on fire

The girl’s mother alleged their landlord dissuaded them from filing a rape complaint. The girl’s mother alleged their landlord dissuaded them from filing a rape complaint.

Almost 10 days after she was allegedly raped by her 19-year-old neighbour, a 14-year-old resident of Faridabad set herself on fire, succumbing to her injuries hours later at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. The girl’s mother alleged their landlord dissuaded them from filing a rape complaint.

The accused, Amit Kumar, who hails from UP’s Bareilly and lives on rent in Faridabad, was arrested from a hideout Wednesday. A factory worker, he will be produced in court Thursday.

According to the FIR registered at Mujesar police station on a complaint by the victim’s mother, the rape took place on May 1 in Faridabad, where the accused and the girl live in adjacent rooms in the same building.

The girl’s family originally hails from Bihar’s Arwal area, and lived on rent here. Her mother works as a helper at a private company, and the girl studied in Class IX.

“For the last 10-12 days, he had been harassing her on the road and near the stairs. On May 1, my daughter… went to use the washroom at night. He grabbed her and dragged her to his room, where he committed a wrong act with her,” the complainant stated.

The girl, “out of fear”, only confided in her family about the incident on May 7. “I approached our landlord and told him. He protected the accused and did not let us file a police complaint,” the mother alleged.

On Tuesday, while her mother was at work, the child sprinkled petrol and set fire to herself. She was first rushed to BK Hospital in Faridabad, from where she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

In the FIR, her injuries are described as “superficial to deep burn, present all over the body, with peeling of skin… approximately 90-95% of burn wounds.”

“The post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday, and the body was handed over to her family,” said inspector Rajender Singh, SHO of Mujesar police station, where a case had been registered under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide) and the POCSO Act against the accused.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App