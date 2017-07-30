Rape victim rejects relief, says will affect marriage

According to the Delhi victim compensation scheme, a rape victim typically gets Rs 5 lakh as compensation. (Representational Image) According to the Delhi victim compensation scheme, a rape victim typically gets Rs 5 lakh as compensation. (Representational Image)

A rape victim has rejected monetary compensation and submitted before a Delhi court that her “suffering” cannot be undone by it, and that receiving the money could jeopardise her marriage. All four people involved in the case, which dates back to 2007, have been convicted — one for rape and three others for criminal conspiracy.

Following the conviction order, Additional Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandana of the Rohini court had “considered” the issue of granting compensation to the woman.

“It is submitted by the counsel for the prosecutrix (the woman), father of the prosecutrix, and the prosecutrix that she is not at all interested in taking any compensation, although she feels that sufferings undergone by her cannot be compensated in terms of money,” the court said.

“Prosecutrix submits that she is happily married and settled in her matrimonial home and any kind of compensation ordered or paid to her would adversely impact her matrimonial life. Father of the prosecutrix has also supported her request to the effect that they are not interested in any kind of monetary compensation and rather, they feel satisfied with the judgment that justice has been done to them,” the judge said.

According to the Delhi victim compensation scheme, a rape victim typically gets Rs 5 lakh as compensation.

The case was registered at Sultanpuri police station in 2007 against the accused under IPC sections 376 (rape), 494 (marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife), 495 (same offence with concealment of former marriage from person with whom subsequent marriage is contracted) and 496 (marriage ceremony fraudulently gone through without lawful marriage).

The main accused was sentenced to seven years in prison. His parents and a relative were also sentenced to seven years in jail under IPC section 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Regarding compensation, the judge observed that there are provisions under CrPC which are brought into force for the welfare of victims. However, the judge added, “The prosecutrix in the present case feels that order of compensation in terms of money would not be favourable to her in view of her present marital status. Accordingly, in the circumstances, no order as to the compensation is made.”

