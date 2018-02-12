‘Rape victim’ gave girl up for adoption, told court she’s dead

During the hearing in December last year, the girl told the judge that she had delivered a baby in November who died three days later. During the hearing in December last year, the girl told the judge that she had delivered a baby in November who died three days later.

Days after a Delhi court ordered the exhumation of the body of a three-day-old girl — who was born to an alleged rape victim — to extract a DNA sample and conduct a paternity test, police told the court that the child is, in fact, alive. According to court records, the child was adopted by a family in Rajasthan. Police said she was brought to Karkardooma court last month to extract DNA samples.

The court had issued the directions in an alleged rape case after the victim had turned hostile and refused to identify the accused. The case dates back to February last year, when the girl was allegedly raped by a garment shop owner. Police had registered a case under sections of rape and POCSO Act at New Ashok Nagar police station in July, and the accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

During the hearing in December last year, the girl told the judge that she had delivered a baby in November who died three days later. POCSO Judge Pooran Chand had then directed the SHO of New Ashok Nagar police station to accompany the girl to her village in Rajasthan and extract DNA samples from the remains of the child’s body — the only option left to ascertain parentage.

“However, during the last hearing, the child was brought to court. The victim did not say why she had lied. The facts will be clear when her statement is recorded in the next hearing,” a court source said.

In compliance with the court order, the investigating officer (IO) in the case visited the village and found that the child was not dead and had been handed over to a couple through an advocate. “The IO submits that she tried to make sincere efforts to dig out the remains of the buried child, but… it came out that the baby was not buried… Accordingly, inquiries were made and it was revealed that the victim gave birth to a female child on November 18. She had handed over the child to two nurses, who in turn gave her to a couple through an ‘adoption deed’,” stated court records.

The couple were then called to join the trial. “During the last hearing in January, the couple came to court along with the child and refused to part with her. The victim did not say anything. DNA samples of the child, mother and the alleged father were extracted. The reports are awaited,” a court source said. The child, meanwhile, continues to be in the custody of her new parents, the source said.

The court had also asked the police to conduct a bone ossification test as the victim had not been able to provide proof of age. “The test revealed that she is above 18. However, the crime was allegedly committed when she was a minor,” the source said.

