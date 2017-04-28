Rape victim ‘barred’ from attending school, DCW issues notice

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Delhi government’s education department after parents of a rape victim approached them to look into the issue of a school allegedly asking her not to attend classes as it would “tarnish the image of the school”.

“We have asked the department to probe the allegations and submit a report within five days,” said Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the commission. “We gave the government five days time only because the next two days are Saturday and Sunday, and are holidays,” she added.

According to the girl’s parents, she was kidnapped, raped and then thrown out of a moving car. DCW officials said the girl’s parents have alleged that the school told them that it would promote their daughter to Class XI only if she stops attending classes. The school has already resorted to harassing the girl and has even forbidden her from using the school bus services, the parents claimed.

The commission, however, refused to reveal the name of the school and said it was a private institution in the capital. “The parents have alleged that the school administration is harassing the girl in various manners so that she stops going to school on her own accord,” said DCW.

“This is a very serious matter. The girl is being punished for no fault of hers and it is a very embarrassing and unacceptable matter in today’s world” said Maliwal.

First Published on: April 28, 2017 5:35 am